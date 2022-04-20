Shawn Mendes Shares Honest Message About Feeling "Overwhelmed and Overstimulated"

It'll be okay, Shawn Mendes.
The singer opened up to his followers about how he's been feeling in a note shared to Twitter on April 19.
Reflecting on how he sometimes asks himself what he should be doing with his life, Mendes noted he always returns to the same guiding principle: "To tell the truth, to be the truth." Still, he suggested that following this message can be easier said than done.
"I feel like that's a hard thing to do though," Mendes continued. "I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me."
So "in those moments of feeling low," he added, he'll "either put on a show or hide." However, the "Mercy" star, who split with girlfriend Camila Cabello in November, wants to be honest with his fans.
"The truth, in current form is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning," he shared. "Maybe that's just what it is to be in your 20's idk, or maybe that's just me."
Mendes expressed how he wants to "show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks." And as he noted, "sometimes I do!! Sometimes I really don't care what people think and I feel free." However, he acknowledged this isn't always the case.
"Most of the time it's a struggle tho," Mendes wrote. "That's the truth."
Indeed, the Grammy-nominated artist noted he can be critical of himself. "The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I'm not failing," he continued. "Hyper focused on what I don't have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I'm overwhelmed and overstimulated lol."
But as he concluded, "The truth is ALSO that I'm okay." And he hopes that by sharing this message, he can help others. "I'm just tryna tell and be the truth," he concluded. "I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."
Reiterating that he's "honestly so okay," Mendes expressed how he just wanted to communicate with his followers "in a real honest way," leading him to type up this "big old note." As he put it, "I guess I'm like damn if I'm feeling this with all of the blessings I have I imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don't want them to feel alone!!"
And his followers seemed to appreciate his words. "I needed this," one fan wrote. "Intended audience reached." Added another, "Love this. Always live your truth." And when a social media user tweeted "this feels like a hug from him," Mendes replied, "I'm really glad, this is definitely a hug from me."