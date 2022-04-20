shopDisney Sitewide Savings Event: Save 20% on Spring Must-Haves From Disney, Marvel, Star Wars & More

E! was paid by shopDisney to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Whether you're heading to the Disney Parks this spring, searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift to give a Disney mom or a Disney fan looking to add some extra magic to your home, shopDisney has everything you could ever want and more.
Right now, it's the perfect time to shop for all your Disney-related needs as shopDisney is having a major spring sale where you can save 20% off your order with the purchase of $100 or more. All you have to do is enter the code SAVEMORE at checkout to receive your discount.
Wondering what you should buy during shopDisney's spring sale? We'd start with their Spring Collection, which features cute clothing for the whole family, swim essentials, vacation must-haves, outdoor toys and more.
Our personal fave? This Stitch Outdoor Floor Pillow, which features an adorable allover design of Stitch having so much fun in the sun. If you love the floor pillow's playful design, we highly recommend snagging the matching throw as well. We're definitely adding both to our cart!
The shopDisney spring sale is happening from now until April 22, so be sure to check it out while you still can. We've rounded up a few magical items we have our eye on, check those out below.
Stitch Outdoor Floor Pillow
Spending more time outdoors? This adorable outdoor floor pillow featuring Stitch is a must-have for your patio, the beach, picnics, sporting events and so much more.
Stitch Throw
While you're at it, add this Stitch throw to your bag as well. It's perfect for wrapping around yourself while you're waiting for fireworks at the parks.
Minnie Mouse Bucket Hat for Adults
Not only is this bucket hat on-trend for the season, it features a gorgeously colored allover print with Minnie Mouse. Best part is, there's a matching pair of shorts and a hoodieas well.
Mickey Mouse Rose Gold Baseball Cap for Adults
If baseball caps are more your style, highly recommend checking out this ultra-glam rose gold gem featuring a Mickey vinyl appliqué.
Stitch Water Bottle with Sleeve
Keep hydrated wherever you go with this super cute water bottle featuring everyone's favorite blue alien.
Stitch Cutting Board
Who's ready to serve up some "galactic goodness?" This bamboo cutting board inspired by Lilo & Stitch feature simulated leather handles and an adorable Stitch design. If you're looking for some Mother's Day gift ideas, this is one you definitely need to consider.
Mickey Mouse Blue Nesting Bowl Set
Speaking of Mother's Day gift ideas, this chic nesting bowl set featuring Mickey makes an excellent present for Disney-loving moms. The set already comes tied in a decorative ribbon and bow, which makes it perfect for gifting. It's part of the bigger Mickey Mouse Blue Collection which features plates, place mats and more.
Daisy Duck Vintage-Style Tank Top for Women
We love a vintage-inspired look, so naturally, this Daisy Duck tank immediately caught our eye. It features raw sleeves and an embroidered Daisy Duck on the chest and her ‘'signature'' on the back shoulder. Love!
Minnie Mouse Swim Shoes for Kids by Native Shoes
These adorable swim shoes for kids are both practical and cute. We'll take these in adult sizes now, thanks! If your kid is a fan of Frozen and Mickey, there are equally cute options available as well.
Toy Story Pizza Planet Logo Bomber Jacket for Adults
Go to infinity and beyond with this out of this world retro-inspired Pizza Planet bomber jacket.
Star Wars Chewbacca Bottle Cooler
This Wookiee-style insulated bottle cooler is the perfect accessory to bring along to your trip to Galaxy's Edge and beyond.
The Little Mermaid Ariel Promenade Picnic Basket Set
Spring picnic, anyone? This beautiful Little Mermaid-inspired picnic basket set comes with everything you need to have a magical picnic at the park. It comes with the extra chic steamed willow and canvas picnic basket, two plates, a plate pouch, wine glasses, cutlery, and more. We have to say it — you need to make this part of your world!
Mickey Mouse Icon Basket Tote
If you're looking for something simple yet still totally chic, we highly recommend this gorgeous Mickey Mouse Icon Basket Tote. Total compliment-getter!
Winnie the Pooh Blanket Tote Outdoor Picnic Blanket
If you do plan on spending much more time outdoors this season, we highly recommend adding the Winnie the Pooh outdoor picnic blanket to your basket. The plaid fleece blanket itself is absolutely stunning, water resistant and conveniently folds into a tote. It also features your faves from Hundred Acre Wood.
Tangled Rapunzel Denim Jacket for Women
The thing about denim jackets is, they're always on trend. This classically cool denim jacket inspired by Tangled features special appliqués that fans of the film will recognize. It also features an empowering message on the back, making it extra sweet.
Mickey Mouse Icon Padfolio Stationery Set
Long work day dragging you down? This stylish pink stationery set will help to brighten your mood while encouraging you to "just chill" and "be happy." The set comes with a simulated pink pebble leather case, three pens and a 100 page notebook.
