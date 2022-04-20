Wayfair Doorbuster Deals: Save Up to 70% On These 10 Home Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're on the move, renovating your whole home, or just looking for some small home decor updates, Wayfair is the best place to shop. They have an endless selection of products in every product category. From furniture to rugs to decorative accents, Wayfair really comes through with a great selection in a wide range of prices. If you're looking for some great bargains, Wayfair's Doorbuster Deals are here, which means you can save up to 70% off.
Unfortunately, every item isn't on sale, but the list of discounted products has a variety of products. From pots and pans to rugs to outdoor furniture, here's your guide to the best deals from the Wayfair sale.
Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
There's just something so refreshing and comforting about a new set of sheets, right? This one includes a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and four pillowcases. There are 12 colors to choose from. These lightweight sheets have 8,200+ 5-star customer reviews.
Hillsby Oriental Area Rug in Dark Blue/Light Gray
A new rug can really change up your space. This major discount is tough to resist! It comes in five beautiful colors.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This toaster oven is the multi-tasker that you need in the kitchen. Of course it toasts, but you can also use it to bake, broil, and air fry. This one is on sale at a 46% discount.
This toaster is so popular with 11,400+ 5-star reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Holliston Wicker/Rattan: 3-Person Seating Group with Cushions
If you want to upgrade your backyard, take advantage of this 67% discount. This outdoor sectional is bringing a coastal chic aesthetic. There are multiple colors to choose from. You can even personalize the look with some seasonal throw pillows.
Annabelle 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service For 4
These plates, cups, and bowls are chip-resistant, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe. This teal is stunning, but if you prefer a neutral vibe, you can also get the set in white. 3,000+ Wayfair shoppers left 5-star reviews on this 16-piece dinnerware set.
Tramontina Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 10 Piece Cookware Set
The pieces in this cookware set are nonstick, oven-safe, and they're incredibly easy to clean since they are dishwasher-safe. What a time saver! Plus the lids are heat and shatter-resistant. This is a high-quality set at an unbelievable price.
Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 70
This is a great stand for your TV and some extra storage for other items in your home. This stand is available in five beautiful colors.
Hampton Forge Skandia Karlstad Ash- 4 Piece Cutlery Set
High-quality knives are essential in the kitchen. A fan of the set raved, "This knife set is great! Sharp, high quality steel, sturdy, good weight distribution, and they look beautiful displayed on a magnetic block."
Odessa Ceramic Pot Planter
This planter brings a bohemian charm to any room in your home.
If you're looking for more affordable home finds, check out these home decor items from the Property Brothers.