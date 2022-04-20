Wayfair Doorbuster Deals: Save Up to 70% On These 10 Home Must-Haves

Get major discounts on rugs, cookware, outdoor furniture, and decorative accents during Wayfair's Doorbuster Sale.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 20, 2022 11:00 AMTags
Whether you're on the move, renovating your whole home, or just looking for some small home decor updates, Wayfair is the best place to shop. They have an endless selection of products in every product category. From furniture to rugs to decorative accents, Wayfair really comes through with a great selection in a wide range of prices. If you're looking for some great bargains, Wayfair's Doorbuster Deals are here, which means you can save up to 70% off.

Unfortunately, every item isn't on sale, but the list of discounted products has a variety of products. From pots and pans to rugs to outdoor furniture, here's your guide to the best deals from the Wayfair sale.

Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set

There's just something so refreshing and comforting about a new set of sheets, right? This one includes a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and four pillowcases. There are 12 colors to choose from. These lightweight sheets have 8,200+ 5-star customer reviews.

$119
$27
Wayfair

Hillsby Oriental Area Rug in Dark Blue/Light Gray

A new rug can really change up your space. This major discount is tough to resist! It comes in five beautiful colors.

$55
$18
Wayfair

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

This toaster oven is the multi-tasker that you need in the kitchen. Of course it toasts, but you can also use it to bake, broil, and air fry. This one is on sale at a 46% discount.

This toaster is so popular with 11,400+ 5-star reviews from satisfied shoppers.

 

$425
$230
Wayfair

Holliston Wicker/Rattan: 3-Person Seating Group with Cushions

If you want to upgrade your backyard, take advantage of this 67% discount. This outdoor sectional is bringing a coastal chic aesthetic. There are multiple colors to choose from. You can even personalize the look with some seasonal throw pillows. 

$1,100
$366
Wayfair

Annabelle 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service For 4

These plates, cups, and bowls are chip-resistant, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe. This teal is stunning, but if you prefer a neutral vibe, you can also get the set in white. 3,000+ Wayfair shoppers left 5-star reviews on this 16-piece dinnerware set.

$112
$42
Wayfair

Tramontina Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 10 Piece Cookware Set

The pieces in this cookware set are nonstick, oven-safe, and they're incredibly easy to clean since they are dishwasher-safe. What a time saver! Plus the lids are heat and shatter-resistant. This is a high-quality set at an unbelievable price.

$405
$217
Wayfair

Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 70

This is a great stand for your TV and some extra storage for other items in your home. This stand is available in five beautiful colors.

$288
$244
Wayfair

Hampton Forge Skandia Karlstad Ash- 4 Piece Cutlery Set

High-quality knives are essential in the kitchen. A fan of the set raved, "This knife set is great! Sharp, high quality steel, sturdy, good weight distribution, and they look beautiful displayed on a magnetic block."

 

$59
$50
Wayfair

Odessa Ceramic Pot Planter

This planter brings a bohemian charm to any room in your home.

$150
$85
Wayfair

