Full House's Jodie Sweetin Shares How Bob Saget Influenced Her Parenting Style

Everywhere you look is Bob Saget's impact.

Jodie Sweetin, who played the late comedian's daughter on eight seasons of Full House, opened up about her onscreen dad during the April 18 episode of the Conversations With Olivia Jade podcast, sharing how the warmth and openness he showed both on set and toward his real-life family helped influenced her own parenting style later in life.

"When I think back on it, I remember Bob just being really inclusive of his kids. He didn't talk to them like they were idiots—and he did the same with me," she told host Olivia Jade, whose mother, Lori Loughlin, also worked with Saget on Full House. "He treated me with respect as a young person."

She continued, "I understood that, when I had kids, you can joke with them and have real conversations."

Calling the cast and crew a "family unit," Sweetin said that Saget—along with castmates John Stamos and Dave Coulier—impacted the way she viewed adulthood and "brought a level of humor to my parenting that my kids are also inheriting."