Full House's Jodie Sweetin Shares How Bob Saget Influenced Her Parenting Style

Everywhere you look is Bob Saget's impact.
Jodie Sweetin, who played the late comedian's daughter on eight seasons of Full House, opened up about her onscreen dad during the April 18 episode of the Conversations With Olivia Jade podcast, sharing how the warmth and openness he showed both on set and toward his real-life family helped influenced her own parenting style later in life.
"When I think back on it, I remember Bob just being really inclusive of his kids. He didn't talk to them like they were idiots—and he did the same with me," she told host Olivia Jade, whose mother, Lori Loughlin, also worked with Saget on Full House. "He treated me with respect as a young person."
She continued, "I understood that, when I had kids, you can joke with them and have real conversations."
Calling the cast and crew a "family unit," Sweetin said that Saget—along with castmates John Stamos and Dave Coulier—impacted the way she viewed adulthood and "brought a level of humor to my parenting that my kids are also inheriting."
"I learned a lot from them," added Sweetin, who is now mom to daughters Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, "and I continue to."
Saget passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. His family later shared in a statement to E! News that the actor died from head trauma after he likely hit the back of his head by accident, "thought nothing of it and went to sleep" at his hotel room in Florida.
"As we continue to mourn together," his family said in their statement, "we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."
Looking back at her time filming Full House, Sweetin said on the podcast that she's "so incredibly grateful" to have worked with people like Saget, Stamos and Coulier.
"There was some sort of magical thing that happened with Full House," she shared. "It was more than just a show. It really was a family amongst all of us."
Calling it an "amazing" experience, she added of her bond with the cast, "I gained this huge family that love me no matter what."