Lululemon's Mother's Day Gift Guide Has Something For Every Type of Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Mother's Day is coming up!

If you're stumped on what to get mom, we can relate all too well. Finding a gift that accurately conveys your love and appreciation for the most important woman in your life is no easy task. However, Lululemon has dozens of foolproof gifts that any mom would love to receive—from the yogi to the tennis star to the momma who can run circles around you.

From stylish shoes to help her run longer to tank tops that will keep her supported during her sweat session, we rounded up 13 gift ideas from Lululemon that will surely earn you the favorite child award this year.

Scroll below for our picks!