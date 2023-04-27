Lululemon's Mother’s Day Gift Guide Has Something for Every Type of Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you still having shopping to do? Mother's Day is coming up very soon! If you're stumped on what to get mom, we can relate all too well. Finding a gift that accurately conveys your love and appreciation for the most important woman in your life is no easy task.
However, Lululemon has dozens of foolproof gifts that any mom would love to receive—from the yogi to the tennis star to the momma who can run circles around you. From stylish shoes to help her run longer to tank tops that will keep her supported during her sweat session, we rounded up gift ideas from Lululemon that will surely earn you the favorite child award this year.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
You can never have too many black bags. This one comes in 13 colors.
lululemon Align Tank Top
Designed for yoga and low impact activities, this tank top contours to your body to help you stay focused on your workout.
lululemon All Day Essentials Large Duffle Bag 32L
Carry this bag by the handles or the long straps. It has exterior and interior pockets to help you stay organized. It's made from a durable, water-repellant material. The lululemon All Day Essentials Large Duffle Bag 32L comes in two colors.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
There's a good chance that mom won't turn down a new pair of leggings, especially when they're buttery soft and colorful.
lululemon New Parent Backpack 17L Online Only
This set was thoughtfully designed for parents. It comes with a changing mat and a removable pouch. There are side pockets for water bottles or baby bottles. You can clip the backpack straps onto a stroller. The removable pouch can be worn as a crossbody bag.
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short
Available in three different lengths and sizes 0-20, these sculpting shorts are made of a sweat-wicking material that won't slow you down.
lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt
If your mom feels at home on the tennis court, she'll appreciate this mid-rise skirt that is equal parts stylish and functional.
lululemon Clean Lines Tote Bag 22L
Carry this tote for a long day or pack it for an impromptu getaway. It has adjustable handles and lots of compartments. There are four colors to choose from.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
This short sleeve shirt comes in a bunch of fun colors and prints to match mom's personal aesthetic.
lululemon Align Bodysuit
Whether she loves her at-home HIIT workouts or enjoys getting some me time by going to pilates classes, this bodysuit belongs in her closet. It has a four-way stretch to allow for unrestricted movement no matter what is on her schedule.
lululemon Quick-Drying Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
For the golf and tennis-loving moms! She'll get so much wear out of this short sleeve polo shirt.
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
If your mom stays up to date on the latest trends, we have a feeling she'll be wearing these super high-rise flare pants on repeat.
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Help mom stay cozy on her morning and evening walks! The half-zip hoodie comes in a bunch of spring-ready colors that will make you want one for yourself.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
You can't go wrong with this racerbank tank top, especially now that we are nearing the summer months.
—Originally published Apr. 20, 2022 at 11 AM PT.