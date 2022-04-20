The Girl Next Door’s Elisha Cuthbert Recalls Feeling “Objectified” by “Sexy” Persona

Watch : Elisha Cuthbert Gets Closure on Grandfather's Passing

Elisha Cuthbert said she's moving out and moving on from being the girl next door.

She recalled the reputation that followed her after starring in The Girl Next Door, a 2004 film about a high school senior who falls in love with the former porn star that lives next door. Elisha told The Daily Beast that she felt "objectified" by the entertainment industry following the movie as she was pressured to do cover shoots for magazines like Maxims and FHM.

"I remember when we were doing The Girl Next Door, especially because of the content of the film where I was playing a porn star, those magazines felt even more relevant to be associated with to advertise this film," she said. "Yeah, it was definitely a push from the studios saying, 'These are great covers to get. They have millions of subscribers and a wide reach. Go do them.'" she said.

She said that young actresses were particularly encouraged to appear in men's magazines when she was starting off her career in Hollywood in the early 2000s.