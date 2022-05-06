The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Watch : Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

Grab the baby cowgirl hats!

The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger have welcomed their baby girl into the world. This marks the first baby of the franchise. The pair took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

"Baby girl is healthy and perfect and we will be bringing her home tomorrow," Madlyn shared on her Instagram story on May 5. "We've been snuggling in the hospital bed trying to rest as much as possible and reflect on this incredible gift."

Previously, in an exclusive E! News interview, the happy couple shared details about their pregnancy.

"We are having a baby in a month," Madlyn told E! back in April. "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're having a baby, we're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."

Colby chimed in, "It's going quick!"

According to Madlyn, the pair found out they were pregnant "three months" after filming ended. "The show ended in May," Madlyn said, "And I got pregnant in August."

At least one member of the Ultimatum crew attended their baby shower, Madlyn also shared.