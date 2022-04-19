We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift can be tough, but it doesn't have to be if you're shopping for a Disney fan. Fortunately, there's no shortage of Disney merch available for fans. Whether you're shopping for a mom who loves traveling, has a great sense of style, has luxe tastes or loves being in the kitchen, there's sure to be something she'll love.
If you're looking to pamper mom with some splurge-worthy gifts, there were a couple of Disney collabs released earlier this year that fans went wild for like Stoney Clover Lane's Mickey and Friends collection and Coach's new collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
But of course, those aren't the only gifts worth getting this year. We searched everywhere to find the best Mother's Day gifts for Disney moms we could find. Check those out below.
Lovepop Disney’s Minnie Mouse Sweet Mother’s Day Pop-Up Card
Send your mom some Disney magic with this super sweet pop-up Mother's Day card from Lovepop.
Adidas Women’s Adilette Comfort Minnie Mouse Slides
These oh-so cute Minnie Mouse slides from Adidas is a spring and summer wardrobe staple for Disney fans. They were designed to give your feet all-day comfort and they feature Adidas' signature 3-Stripes design but with a cute Disney twist.
Disney Minnie Mouse Daisy Crossbody Purse by Loungefly
Loungefly may be known for their mini backpacks, but mom is sure to love this adorable Minnie Mouse crossbody purse even more.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm
BaubleBar's fan-fave Mickey bag charms are popular for a reason. Not only are they super cute (and get a ton of compliments!), mom can use these as keychains, bag accessories or collectible pieces. There are 12 options to choose from including gold, neon enamel and the best-selling pearl. Prices start at $48.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Tennis Bracelet
If a Disney mom in your life is a fan of jewelry, BaubleBar's Disney collection is full of pieces that would make excellent gifts. One that really stands out is this colorful tennis bracelet featuring a Mickey silhouette bead.
Disney x Coach Kitt Messenger Crossbody With Mickey Mouse And Friends Embroidery
If you're willing to splurge a little on mom this Mother's Day, get her this super chic messenger crossbody bag from the recently released Disney x Coach collection.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Mickey & Friends Blanket
Any mom would be happy to receive a soft and cozy blanket from Barefoot Dreams, but this CozyChic piece was especially made for Disney fans.
Stitch Cutting Board
Disney moms will be serving up some "galactic goodness" with this gorgeous Stich-inspired bamboo cutting board.
Stitch Acrylic Tumbler Set
Add a touch of Disney magic to mom's kitchen with this four piece tumbler set featuring Stitch.
Pocahontas Denim Jacket for Women by Spirit Jersey
This super stylish denim jacket by Spirit Jersey features a large graphic of Pocahontas on the back. There are also jackets for Cinderella and Tiana, if those are mom's Disney Princesses of choice. So chic!
Disney Lady and the Tramp Tonal Portrait Women’s Cardigan
This super cute Box Lunch-exclusive cardigan will not only make you look stylish and cute at the parks, it'll keep you cozy and warm as well.
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Card Holder
This adorable Minnie Mouse card holder is perfect for moms who only like carrying around the bare minimum. It features six credit card slots and an open middle compartment.
Stitch Outdoor Floor Pillow
This adorable outdoor floor pillow featuring Stitch will make spending time outdoors with the family a regular things. It's so versatile you can use it on the patio or balcony, at the beach, picnics, sporting events and more.
