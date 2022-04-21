Steven Stayner's Kidnapping, Cary Stayner's Horrific Crimes and One Family's Unbelievable Story

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

When 14-year-old Steven Stayner turned up at a police station, more than seven years after he was kidnapped while walking home from school, it felt like a miracle.

"This is really so phenomenal, for a child to be gone seven years and to be found alive," the boy's mother, Kay Stayner, told the reporters who flocked to Merced, Calif., on March 2, 1980, to cover the joyous, unlikely conclusion to the family's ordeal. But as Kay also said that night, "We expected him to come back. We had hope, faith and kept busy."

Added Steven's father, Del Stayner, "I never stopped looking, every time I saw a crowd on TV or a picture of a lot of people in a magazine. I always looked very closely in hopes of spotting Steven."

The parents of five, who had kept all the presents their son never got to open after going missing a few weeks before Christmas in 1972, ultimately got their wish thanks to Steven's bravery.