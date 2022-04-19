Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is the Latest Basketball Legend to Trash HBO's Winning Time

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has wiped the floor with Adam McKay and HBO's Winning Time.

The NBA Hall of Famer did not mince words in an April 19 blog post about the show, which chronicles the '80s era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball.

"I'll start with the bland characterization," the former Lakers star wrote. "The characters are crude stick-figure representations that resemble real people the way Lego Hans Solo resembles Harrison Ford. Each character is reduced to a single bold trait as if the writers were afraid anything more complex would tax the viewers' comprehension."

The basketball legend, who spent 14 years with the Lakers, did not stop there.

"How was the plot constructed?," Kareem asks. "If you gathered the biggest gossip-mongers from the Real Housewives franchise and they collected all the rumors they heard about each other from Twitter and then played Telephone with each other you'd have the stitched together Frankenstein's monster that is this show."

We did not wake up today expecting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to reference the Real Housewives, but here we are! Isn't life exciting?