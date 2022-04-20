Is A Very British Scandal Perfect for Fans of The Crown? Claire Foy Says...

Claire Foy as a British noble making headlines in the 1960s? No, we aren't talking about The Crown.
But we can understand why you'd go there—and so does Foy. "There are some similarities," she exclusively told E! News about her new role in A Very British Scandal. "But there's other things in it that the Queen didn't do, which were quite naughty."
The Prime Video and BBC drama, which is a follow-up to 2018's A Very English Scandal starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, once again has Foy in period garb, with a perfectly posh accent and reliving one of the most prominent scandals in U.K. history. And while that sounds very similar to Foy's take on Queen Elizabeth II in seasons one and two of The Crown, the actress says her new show has some saucy differences.
In the series, Foy portrays Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, a popular 20th-century socialite whose divorce from Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll becomes a headline-making event thanks to accusations of multiple affairs and a salacious photograph of Margaret wearing nothing but a string of pearls.
That's doesn't sound very regal, now does it? Yet co-star Paul Bettany, who plays the duke and joined Foy for the E! News interview, is ready to accept any comparisons between A Very British Scandal and Netflix's hit The Crown if it means getting the same type of fandom.
"Yes! It's very similar," Bettany chimed in, garnering a laugh from Foy. "They should watch it."
He joked that he wanted similar "figures" and "ratings" as The Crown.
And though this scandalous divorce makes for excellent television, Foy is not a fan of how the duchess was treated in real life. In fact, she thinks that Margaret still deserved privacy despite being a public figure.
"No one has a right to know what's going on," she said of the notorious scandal. "Divorce is an incredibly painful and an awful thing to have to go through."
See the drama unfold when A Very British Scandal premieres April 22 on Prime Video.