Lucky Charms Cereal Responds to Investigation Into Thousands of Reported Illnesses

Not so lucky.
After thousands of consumers claimed to have fallen ill after eating General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal, the brand is speaking out.
"Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously," the official Lucky Charms Twitter shared in a message about the investigations. "Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms."
The tweet also advised consumers who got sick to send them a direct message so the brand can gather more information.
More than 3,000 people on iwaspoisoned.com, have alleged that the cereal—comprised of toasted oat pieces and multicolored marshmallows—made them sick. The real-time consumer reporting site shows that Lucky Charms complaints have been trending since late 2021, with alleged symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting.
According to a tweet from the website, there have been reports from "every state" the U.S..
On April 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it was investigating the matter. The agency said it had received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.
"The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury," a spokesperson for the FDA told The Washington Post in an emailed statement on April 18, noting that "isolated incidents" and "complaints of a less serious nature" are being monitored and "may be used during a future inspection of a company to help the FDA identify problem areas in a production plant."
As of now, neither General Mills nor the FDA has issued a recall for the cereal. A representative for the FDA did not immediately respond to E News' request for comment.
In September 2019, General Mills was forced to recall some of its flour products because of possible E. coli contamination. The bacteria was discovered during sampling of the company's 5 pound bags of Gold Medal, unbleached, all-purpose flour,, the FDA said at the time. General Mills claimed there had been zero confirmed cases of illness.