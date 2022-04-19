Lucky Charms Cereal Responds to Investigation Into Thousands of Reported Illnesses

Watch : UNFORGETTABLE Kardashian Food Moments

Not so lucky.

After thousands of consumers claimed to have fallen ill after eating General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal, the brand is speaking out.

"Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously," the official Lucky Charms Twitter shared in a message about the investigations. "Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms."

The tweet also advised consumers who got sick to send them a direct message so the brand can gather more information.

More than 3,000 people on iwaspoisoned.com, have alleged that the cereal—comprised of toasted oat pieces and multicolored marshmallows—made them sick. The real-time consumer reporting site shows that Lucky Charms complaints have been trending since late 2021, with alleged symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting.

According to a tweet from the website, there have been reports from "every state" the U.S..