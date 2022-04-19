Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Slams "Boring" Rumors About His Sexuality

Deborra-Lee Furness has no time for tabloid fodder.
The Australian actress and her husband, Hugh Jackman, have faced their fair share of rumors throughout their 26-year marriage—particular ones about the X-Men star's sexuality. Furness says she is completely over the gossip and doesn't pay any mind to bogus speculation about their love life.
"It's so silly," she said during the April 17 episode of the Not an Overnight Success podcast. "And it's boring."
The couple has spoken out to set the record straight before, and Furness blames tabloids for continuing to perpetuate a false narrative about Jackman.
"How can people just make this up? It just amazes me that these magazines continue to get away with it," she told host Gus Worland. "What they're selling is schadenfreude. They are selling misery. People must be wanting to buy that other people are miserable because it makes them feel better about themselves."
Furness added that if Jackman were gay, he would be out and proud.
"If he was gay, he could be gay. He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore," she said, jokingly adding, "And he'd be dating Brad Pitt or whatever."
Jackman, 53, and Furness, 66, first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli. They wed in the following year and went on to welcome son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16, into their family.
Looking back at their decades-long romance, Furness said she and Jackman had "an incredible connection from the get-go."
"It was magic," she recalled of their first encounter, remembering that she thought it was so "cliché" of her to fall for the leading man of the 10-episode drama. "And then he proposed four months after we started dating."
Calling it a "no-brainer" to accept Jackman's proposal, Furness added, "It was the first time ever I'd known what it was like to be in love."