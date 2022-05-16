Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Legally Married in Santa Barbara: All the Details

Watch : Travis Barker's SPECIAL Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

You may now kiss the bride—and something tells us this newlywed couple has had some practice!

Just a month after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony, the two have finally made things official. On May 15, the Blink-182 rocker, 46, and the Poosh founder, 43, got legally married at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., two sources tell E! News.

Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell was there to be a witness, according to the first source.

The second source, a close friend Kourtney's, tells E! News, "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis. They were excited about this day and madly in love."

Kourtney, wearing a white minidress and veil, joined Travis in a convertible and they drove off with a "Just Married" sign, as seen in photos obtained by E! News.

The second source notes they have plans for a wedding for close family and friends to take place soon and "wanted to make it legal" beforehand.