Find Out The Details of Emily VanCamp’s Surprising Return to The Resident

Emily VanCamp is scrubbing back into The Resident—but there's a catch.
News of VanCamp's return to the Fox medical drama is surprising considering that her character—spoiler alert!—died after being involved in a car crash in season four.
However, there's no back-from-the-dead story line coming. Instead, VanCamp's character, Nic, will be returning in flashback during the show's season five finale on May 17.
The Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff says VanCamp will appear in "four, maybe five" scenes, as she helps Conrad (Matt Czuchry) move on from their relationship and urges him to explore a new one.
Wow, what a nice ghost!
"[Conrad] hasn't been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he's still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic," Elkoff told TVLine. "He realizes he has to unstick himself, and he doesn't quite know how to do it. He gets some good advice about it."
VanCamp left The Resident in October 2021. It turns out the actress—who previously appeared on ABC's Revenge for four seasons from 2011 through 2015—had good reason: she wanted to start a family! VanCamp and her husband—former Revenge co-star Josh Bowman—welcomed daughter Iris in August 2021.
"I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted," she told Deadline at the time of her departure. "I think there comes a moment in every woman's life—in every person's life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show.
It's been quite a busy time for Resident casting news.
On April 18, it was announced that former '80s Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy would be joining the show for the final three episodes of the fifth season. The casting of McCarthy was preceded by the April 6 announcement that Miles Fowler was leaving the show after just seven months.
While we await the return of Emily VanCamp on the show's May 17 finale, you can watch The Resident Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.