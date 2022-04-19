A Look Back at Black-ish's Best Guest Stars Ahead of Series Finale

Before we say goodbye to the Johnson family when the Black-ish series finale airs April 19 on ABC, take a look at the best guest stars that have appeared on the show.

By Jillian Fabiano Apr 19, 2022 7:37 PMTags
Do we have to say goodbye?

Black-ish will grace our small screens once more when the series finale airs on April 19. But before we say farewell to the Johnson family, we decided to take a trip down memory lane to look at the best guest stars that have appeared on ABC's hit comedy series. 

Over the course of the show's eight-year run—starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and more—some of Hollywood's (and the White House's) finest have appeared on the show. Guests have included Zendaya, Mary J. Blige and Tyra Banks—and that's only the tip of their star-studded guest list.

Oh, and during the current season, former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance and stopped by Dre and Bow's house for dinner. No big deal! 

The series—which also stars Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown and received two spin-off shows, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish—announced that the show's eighth season would be its last in May 2021. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

While we continue to come to terms with the fact the series is actually ending, scroll through to relive Black-ish's best guest stars.

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Michelle Obama, Season 8

On the season premiere of season eight, Michelle Obama is the special guest at a fundraising event for When We All Vote. Later on in the episode, she accepts an invitation to go to Dre and Bow's house for dinner.

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Zendaya, Season 2

On "Daddy's Day," When Dre meets Resheida (Zendaya), a friend of Zoey's who doesn't have a Dad, the pair develop a bond after he is subbed by Zoey, and Resheida backs him up on the fact that Dads should be respected.

Michael Ansell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Mary J. Blige, Season One

During the season one finale, "Pops' Pops' Pops," Mary J. Blige played a singer at the Savoy Ballroom, where she performed her hit "I'm Going Down."

ABC
Raven-Symoné, Multiple Seasons

Beginning in season one, Raven Symoné guest stars as Dre's sister Rhonda. 

Nicole Wilder/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Sean "Diddy" Combs, Season One

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared in the season one finale alongside Blige, as Savoy, the owner of the Savoy club where the Johnson ancestors all met.

Jessica Brooks/ABC via Getty Images
Joel McHale, Season 6

In season six episode "You Don't Know Jack," Joel McHale guest starred as a version of himself.

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Tyra Banks, Season 3

In "Plus Two Isn't a Thing," Tyra Banks, who is a lifelong friend of show creator Kenya Barris, according to People, played Dre's childhood friend who grew up to be an international pop star.

Michael Ansell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Michael Strahan, Season 2

In "Jacked O'Lantern," Michael Strahan guest starred as Dre's cousin, June Bug.

ABC
The Cast of Girlfriends, Season 6

During the season 6 finale, Persia White, Golden Brooks and Jill Marie Jones joined the episode to reunite with their former cast mate, Tracee Ellis Ross. In the episodes, Bow invites her "girlfriends" to join her feminist group.

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Aloe Blacc, Season 4

In season 4, Dre hires Aloe Blacc for an ad campaign to bring back Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery, to schools. 

