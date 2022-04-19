Have Mercy: Step Inside Chlöe Bailey's Luxe Los Angeles Apartment

Watch : Chloe Bailey Reveals New Single Is "Very Sexy" at Grammys 2022

Chlöe Bailey's residence proves that she more than just grown-ish.

The 23-year-old singer gave Architectural Digest a tour of her bright, elegant apartment located in the heart of Los Angeles, and all we have to say is—have mercy. Chlöe describes her abode—which has sprawling views of the city—as her "safe haven," saying she feels an unbelievable sense of calm whenever she walks in.

One of the first things she pointed out is the home's artwork, much of which features her alongside her 22-year-old sister and singing partner, Halle Bailey.

"I always have her around me," the grown-ish actress shared in the April 19 Open Door Youtube video. "Because no matter how far or near we are, I just always like having a piece of her with me."

But photographic memories of her nearest and dearest aren't the only things she likes to keep close: The singer also has an in-home studio for when inspiration strikes.