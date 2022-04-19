Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Reveal Whether They'd Let Their Kids Run for Office

Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager might not be the last of their family to reside on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The former First Daughters—of President George W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush—exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop how they would feel about their kids running for office one day.
"Well, when people used to ask Barbara and I if we were gonna run for office, we used to, in unison—because that's what twins do—we used to say, ‘No!'" Jenna told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on April 19. "But now, we feel like it's so important that women—particularly—but all smart, capable people think about politics as a job."
The Today host emphasized the importance of finding people who will "think with their hearts [and] lead with love," and if that's what their kids choose to do, then she and her sister will be there to support them.
"I think if our kids came and said, ‘We want to do it,' I would say, ‘Let's do it,'" said Jenna. "It's a difficult job, but at the same time, we need capable, smart people to run."
Added Barbara, "Serving others is so important in whatever way it might be."
Speaking of their kids, new mom Barbara welcomed her first child, daughter Cora, back in September 2021.
"She's doing great. She was a preemie. She was a lady with her own plan, and she decided to come about six weeks early when we were in Maine instead of New York," Barbara shared. "She is a chunky, adorable little six-month-old. On her six-month birthday, two bottom teeth popped out, and we're delighted by her."
Already a mom of three—to Mila, 9, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 3—Jenna revealed that she is "in awe" of watching her sister begin her parenting journey.
"To watch her become a mom is such a gift," Jenna shared, "and to watch our kids fall in love with each other, it's just one of those things in life that you can never predict how happy it's gonna make you."
The power of sisterhood is so important to them, it's the theme of their brand-new children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood.
"We actually wrote another children's book first called Sisters First, which was a love letter to our sisters," said Barbara. "And on that tour, other women would come, or girls would come, and listen to us and they'd say, ‘I don't have a sister, but I came with my best friends.' And we would say, ‘Well, she's your sister. She's your chosen sister.'"
She continued, "We wanted to write a book about sisterhood that's both about our sisters that are blood sisters or our chosen family, our sisters that walk alongside us and make us braver than we ever believed we could be."
Something else they were rumored to team up for: alleged "ragers" at the White House during their dad's presidency, something Justin couldn't resist asking them about.
"We had a costume party every Fourth of July, and we called it ‘Olden Times.' So, Barbara and I went dressed as sabertooth tigers…we went really olden," said Jenna, to which Barbara joked that they went "Ice Age olden."
Check out their full interview in the clip above.
The Superpower Sisterhood is available now wherever books are sold.