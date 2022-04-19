NFL Star Tom Brady Launched a Golf Collection: Here Are His Five Favorite Styles

We interviewed Tom Brady because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. The products featured are from Tom's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you enjoy golf or have someone in your life who's an avid golfer, Tom Brady just came through with a clothing collection that's perfect for the sport. The NFL legend told E!,"Everyone knows that when I'm not playing football, you can find me on the golf course so developing the BRADY Golf collection was pretty special to me. I wanted to create a collection with the golf essentials that I had always wanted, that can stand the test of time and have them all in one place."

His brand BRADY just launched the golf collection today with 14 pieces ranging in price from $75-$195. The Super Bowl champion shared, "We've built-in UPF40 sun protection, wind and water resistance, targeted ventilation, quick-dry technology, and rip-stop construction for prolonged durability, so you can stay fully focused on your game."

Discussing the pieces specifically, he said, "We have great high-performance polos and the perfect golf pant and shorts. We have innovative, all-weather lightweight layers which give you total freedom of motion for your full range of golf swings. We created this collection for every golfer – the pros and novice golfers alike!"

Tom shared five of his favorite pieces from the launch.