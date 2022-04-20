11 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products That Smell Amazing

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While most people dread vacuuming, organizing, mopping and polishing, nothing brings us more peace and satisfaction than a deep cleaning session. What can we say? We are certified clean freaks and proud of it!
Given we take our cleaning rituals very seriously, the products we use have to follow a certain set of criteria. Not only are we trying to be more eco-conscious, so clean formulas are a non-negotiable, but we also want our space and linens to smell like a zen sanctuary after we tidy up. Who wants to breathe in harsh chemicals in their own home? Definitely not us. Thankfully, brands like Safely, The Laundress, Steamery, Method and countless others offer cleaning products that not only get the job done, but smell amazing while keeping Mother Earth in mind.
Below, we rounded up our tried-and-true, eco-friendly cleaners that will get you excited to clean and help you get tons of compliments from guests.
Safely Essential Home Kit
From the plant-powered formulas free of harsh chemicals to the refillable bottles, Safely has made us fall in love with cleaning. Don't even get us started with the dreamy scent! Whether you use the Universal Cleaner (our go-to), the Glass Cleaner or the Everyday Laundry Detergent, your house will feel and smell clean AF for days.
The Laundress Home Cleaning Starter Kit
Who says chores can't feel luxurious? The Laundress' plant-derived formulas are scented with fine fragrances to turn tidying up and laundry day into an aromatic experience. This kit comes with everything you need to make your home sparkle, including the brand's bestselling Glass & Mirror Cleaner, Surface Cleaner, Dish Detergent, Scented Vinegar and Laundry Detergent.
The Laundress John Mayer Way Out West Laundry Detergent
The Laundress also has special collaborations with fine fragrance house Le Labo and musician John Mayer. If you want your laundry to smell like amyris, neroli, black pepper, musk and woods, the John Mayer Way Out West Laundry Detergent is for you!
Blueland Bathroom Cleaning Spray Bottle with 4 Refill Tablets
To be honest, our bathroom is our least favorite room to clean. Thankfully, Blueland has made it more enjoyable! Their budget-friendly, refillable spray bottles uses concentrated bathroom cleaner tablets that are packed with a refreshing mint eucalyptus scent. The powerful yet clean formula works to fight mildew stains and soap scum in showers, tubs, sinks and on tiles.
Febreze Air Freshener Spray – Wood Scent
You don't have to buy a bunch of expensive candles to make your space smell like a fancy hotel lobby. We swear by Febreze's "Wood" Air Freshener Spray. Using a 100% natural propellant and a mix of amber, cedar and aromatic oud, this magical spray gets rid of odor instantly. The new "Ember" spray is equally amazing, too!
Steamery White Laundry Detergent
Thanks to Steamery, we now look forward to laundry day! Their bleach-free laundry detergent is a godsend for people who love white clothes and linens but are prone to messes. We love using it on our white bedding, so we can catch a whiff of the dreamy vanilla and jasmine scent as we fall asleep each night. You can also rest easy knowing the formula is free of harsh chemicals and is manufactured in a climate neutral factory in Sweden.
Therapy Granite & Stone Cleaner & Polish Kit
Get your granite and stone countertops to sparkle without hiring a professional cleaner! We are obsessed with this cleaner and polish kit. The plant-based formula removes grease and grime with little effort and has a citrus scent that isn't overpowering.
Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Limited Edition Lilac Scent Kitchen Basics Set
You can't go wrong with anything from Mrs. Meyer's lineup of home essentials! This plant-derived set includes a multi-surface cleaner, dish soap and hand soap, all of which have a dreamy lilac scent that lingers in the best way possible.
Method Squirt + Mop Wood Floor Cleaner – Almond
Most floor cleaners can be nauseating, but this non-toxic, biodegradable formula has a sweet almond scent. Besides smelling nice, it cleans and deodorizes sealed hardwood and laminate floors while promoting shine.
Sandoval - Peace: Interior Aromatic - 16oz
If you find yourself prone to hosting unexpected guests, you'll want to keep this California-made aromatic spray on hand! Just a few spritz will make your space smell like a zen sanctuary. It's packed with natural essential oils, and features a peaceful blend of notes like palo santo, sandalwood, frankincense and patchouli.
Dropps Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent Pods
These small but mighty laundry detergent pods do the heavy-lifting when it comes to tackling stains and removing odor. In addition to being housed in low waste packaging, these pods are made with sustainable, plant-based ingredients. You'll love the subtle lavender scent, too!
Rosey Toilet Bowl Cleaner – Eucalyptus & Tea Tree
Cleaning your toilet probably isn't your favorite thing to do, but it might be after using this plant-powered cleaner that's free of ammonia, chlorine bleach and harsh chemicals. Not to mention, you can't beat the eucalyptus and tea tree scent!
