The Resident Casts an '80s Icon Following Miles Fowler Exit

A new doctor is scrubbing in.
Andrew McCarthy is joining The Resident for the final three episodes of the fifth season. According to Fox, the Pretty in Pink actor will play Dr. Sullivan, "a brilliant pediatric surgeon with endless charm that masks a hidden streak of narcissism. He's a larger-than-life hero to his young patients, but has a complex relationship with his own daughter," Kincaid "Caid" Sullivan, played by series regular Kaley Ronayne.
Although the star has been tapped for only three episodes so far, there's a chance he could stay on the series if it's renewed for a sixth season.
This news comes after Miles Fowler exited The Resident in the March 29 episode, in which his character, Dr. Trevor Daniels, quit to join a startup.
Fowler was the second series regular to leave the show in season five, with Emily VanCamp's Nic dying in a car crash in October. Although Fowler hasn't publicly addressed his departure, VanCamp has confirmed that the birth of her and Josh Bowman's daughter inspired her to put work on the back burner.
"I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted," she told Deadline in October. "I think there comes a moment in every woman's life—in every person's life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show."
The actress continued, "There's nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally."
McCarthy's character will join season regulars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Diyal and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.
Deadline was the first to report McCarthy's addition to the Resident cast.