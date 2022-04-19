Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Receive Support From Soccer World After Death of Newborn Son

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Mourn Baby Boy's Death

Members of the soccer world are offering messages of sympathy to Cristiano Ronaldo.



On April 18, the 37-year-old athlete and his partner Georgina Rodríguez, 28, announced the tragic passing of their newborn son. The news came almost six months after the couple announced that they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl.



"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel," their joint statement read. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," adding, "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."



In a message shared to Twitter, Ronaldo's teammate Marcus Rashford wrote, "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I'm so sorry." Gary Lineker, a former professional footballer, also tweeted, "Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family."