Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Receive Support From Soccer World After Death of Newborn Son

Members of the soccer world are offering messages of sympathy to Cristiano Ronaldo.
On April 18, the 37-year-old athlete and his partner Georgina Rodríguez, 28, announced the tragic passing of their newborn son. The news came almost six months after the couple announced that they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl.
"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel," their joint statement read. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," adding, "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
In a message shared to Twitter, Ronaldo's teammate Marcus Rashford wrote, "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I'm so sorry." Gary Lineker, a former professional footballer, also tweeted, "Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family."
Former professional forward and football legend Pelé echoed the sentiment, writing on Instagram, "My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way." Brazilian forward Marta Vieira da Silva, also commented, "Lots of strength to you, your partner and all your family."
Following the devastating news, Manchester United, Ronaldo's football club, also released a statement to social media, telling the team's forward, "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."
In a follow-up statement released on April 19, the organization confirmed that Ronaldo—who, in addition to the couple's newborn twins, is also dad to four children—would not be present for the team's upcoming game.
"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," the statement read. "As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening, and we underline the family's request for privacy."