Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell and BFF North West Will “Be a Part of the Change in This World”

Watch : Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times

Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian's oldest daughters are two peas in a pod.

The 41-year-old singer recently revealed that her 9-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson is BFFs with Kim, also 41, and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter North West.

While contemplating the idea of doing another reality show, the former Newlyweds star explained that she's friends with another famous TV family. "One of Maxwell's best friends is North," she shared with Us Weekly. "And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone."

Jessica added that the girls met while playing basketball on a team that was coached by her husband Eric Johnson, and their friendship grew because they lived close to each other.

"Eric coached North in basketball just recently so, it's been fun because we live in the same neighborhood," the "Take My Breath Away" singer told the outlet. "So, it makes it easy."