Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Spotted Hand-in-Hand During "Happy-Go-Lucky" London Outing

As Channing Tatum continues filming Magic Mike 3 in London, he received a special visit from his IRL leading lady: Zoë Kravitz. See the photo that proves this couple is still going strong.

By Jess Cohen Apr 19, 2022 3:07 PMTags
SightingsChanning TatumZoë KravitzCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

There's still magic in the air for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

The Batman actress was spotted out with her boyfriend in London April 17, where he's filming the third installment of his Magic Mike movie franchise. In a photo obtained by E! News, Zoë, 33, and Channing, 41, can be seen walking hand-in-hand on Easter Sunday after enjoying lunch with friends at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair.

"They were enjoying each other's company," an eyewitness tells E! News, describing the couple as "happy-go-lucky" and in "positive" spirits. 

The duo's latest outing comes nearly a year after the stars—who worked together on Zoë's directorial debut Pussy Island—first confirmed their romance with a cozy New York City bike ride. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun," a source told E! News last August. "They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

photos
Zoe Kravitz's Best Looks

The following month, the duo went Instagram official when Channing shared a photo of him and Zoë posing alongside Alicia Keys and singer Moses Sumney at Keys' 2021 Met Gala after-party. "This night!" Channing captioned his September Instagram Story post. "No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level." 

C.HARRIS / SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Revolve Addresses Accusations Comparing Coachella Party to Fyre Fest

2

Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

3

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

In February, Channing proved he's Zoë's biggest fan when he joined her former stepdad Jason Momoa at the premiere of The Batman. "CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere," Jason captioned a February 28 Instagram pic with Channing. "i'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Revolve Addresses Accusations Comparing Coachella Party to Fyre Fest

2

Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

3

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

4
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

5

How Jennifer Grey Really Feels About Her Nose Jobs