Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Spotted Hand-in-Hand During "Happy-Go-Lucky" London Outing

There's still magic in the air for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.
The Batman actress was spotted out with her boyfriend in London April 17, where he's filming the third installment of his Magic Mike movie franchise. In a photo obtained by E! News, Zoë, 33, and Channing, 41, can be seen walking hand-in-hand on Easter Sunday after enjoying lunch with friends at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair.
"They were enjoying each other's company," an eyewitness tells E! News, describing the couple as "happy-go-lucky" and in "positive" spirits.
The duo's latest outing comes nearly a year after the stars—who worked together on Zoë's directorial debut Pussy Island—first confirmed their romance with a cozy New York City bike ride. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun," a source told E! News last August. "They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."
The following month, the duo went Instagram official when Channing shared a photo of him and Zoë posing alongside Alicia Keys and singer Moses Sumney at Keys' 2021 Met Gala after-party. "This night!" Channing captioned his September Instagram Story post. "No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level."
In February, Channing proved he's Zoë's biggest fan when he joined her former stepdad Jason Momoa at the premiere of The Batman. "CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere," Jason captioned a February 28 Instagram pic with Channing. "i'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C."