Watch Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Answer “Cringey” Parenting Questions From Daughter Haven

It makes total sense that the founder of the Honest Company is—well, honest.



Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren proved that to be true when the longterm couple sat down to answer the most "cringey" questions their now 10-year-old daughter Haven had for her parents. The two, who tied the knot in 2008, are also parents to daughter, Honor, 13, and son, Hayes, 4.



In the video shared to Jessica's YouTube channel on April 15, it's clear that although Haven's parents have plenty of professional experience, their daughter is a natural at being on-camera. "Havie's always fun to have in videos," the actress shared. "She's pretty much taught me how to do YouTube."



As for who's the couple's favorite child? "Haven, you're my favorite child by FAR," Cash jokingly answered. "Right now, you're an only child in my mind." However, Jessica decided to answer with a more diplomatic approach: "Whoever's in front of us is our favorite."