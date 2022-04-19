Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Shares Touching Tribute to His "Angel" Baby Boy

Cristiano Ronaldo's family is in mourning.
In the wake of news that the soccer star and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, had lost their newborn son, his sister, singer Katia Aveiro, shared a message of support for the grieving couple. Alongside a photo collage of Ronaldo, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, she wrote in an Instagram caption translated from Portuguese, "I love you and my heart is all there on this side…"
"May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more..." Aveiro continued, before referencing her nephew and, seemingly, late family patriarch José Dinis Aveiro, who died in 2005. "Our little angel is already on father's lap."
In her tribute, the "Vivo na Esperança de Te Ver" artist also mentioned the baby boy's twin sister, describing her as "firm and strong and full of health."
She added, "our little girl...will teach us more and more that only love matter."
Earlier in the day, Ronaldo and Rodríguez shared that their newborn son had passed away, calling it "the greatest pain that any parent can feel."
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," the couple wrote in a joint statement. "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."
The pair ended their heartbreaking announcement with a note to their son, writing, "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
Ronaldo and Rodríguez are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Alana, who they welcomed in November 2017. In addition, the athlete is father to 4-year-old twins Mateo and Eva and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr., whose maternity he has never publicly confirmed.