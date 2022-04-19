See Drew Barrymore's Emotional Reunion With E.T. Mom Dee Wallace

Watch : Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!

Drew Barrymore's phoned home to bring her E.T. mother to The Drew Barrymore Show.

Dee Wallace joined Drew on her talk show on April 18 to take a walk down memory lane and recall their favorite moments working together on E.T. in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary on April 21. Drew started by showing a photo of her in Dee's lap on set when she was just 7 years old.

"That was the first day on the set," Dee recalled, "and I'm sitting in this really high director's chair and Drew comes up to me and she says, 'Hi, I'm going to sit on your lap now.' And I said, 'Well come on up, Drew.'"

She added, "I knew you were going to be a director-producer back then."

While catching up, Drew seemed fully entranced getting to hear about set with a new perspective from the onscreen mother she held close to her heart. In fact, she remarked that she's particularly attached to the The Velveteen Rabbit, because it was a book Dee gave her as a kid.