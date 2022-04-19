Revolve Addresses Accusations Comparing Its Coachella Party to Fyre Festival

Global online retailer Revolve is shutting down comparisons between its Revolve Festival and the infamous Fyre Festival.
Over the weekend, influencers who attended the desert party April 16 and 17 spoke out on social media about the challenges they said they faced getting transportation, food, water and other essentials while at the celebration, which was held near the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
But the brand insists it had the best intentions in mind while planning the fête.
"In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending REVOLVE Festival this year, REVOLVE worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the 2-day invitation-only event," a representative exclusively tells E! News. "With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue. The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as rideshare drop-off and pickup access with added WIFI for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security."
"As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon," the statement continues, "shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival. The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority."
Ultimately, Revolve plans to improve come its next event. "We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted," the representative adds. "We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better."
The statement comes after attendees voiced complaints about the event—which was held by Revolve as an invite-only party in La Quinta, Calif. and included gusts such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Post Malone and Jack Harlow.
Los Angeles Magazine editor Joseph Kapsch tweeted about the event, citing sources on the ground, including one who compared it to 2017's Fyre Festival. "Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS waiting for buses that were coming to bring them to the actual festival," Kapsch wrote. "'Alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy.'"
He added, "Security had crowds of influencers yelling how 'important they were and why they deserved the first seat.'"
TikToker Hannah Kosh, who said she was at the 2022 Revolve Festival, agreed with the description. "You guys, it was all of that and more," Kosh noted in a video. "People were raiding the buses, the bus drivers refused to come back, I saw three people pass out in line myself—wild."
Meanwhile, Averie Bishop posted footage of herself on TikTok waiting in line for two hours for the buses to Revolve Festival. "There was pushing, shoving, shouting, yanking in front of the buses, people standing in-between the buses, like, while they were moving," Bishop explained in a video. "Just to get on these buses and get to the Revolve Festival."
She concluded with some advice for the fest: "Sorry Revolve, but I really hope you take into consideration everyone's safety and security next year."