PacSun's Extra 70% Off Clearance Sale: 15 Can't-Miss Deals On Free People, Adidas, Billabong & More

Looking to score a great deal on the trendiest styles for spring and summer? You can take up to 70% off clearance styles right now at PacSun's Spring Clearance Sale.

Updating your closet with everything you need to stay on-trend this spring is super easy thanks to all the amazing spring sales we've been getting lately. Today, we're bringing you a sale on sale you definitely want to take advantage of. 

PacSun is holding a spring clearance sale where you can save up to 70% off already reduced prices. That means you can score major discounts on top brands like Free People, Billabong, Adidas, Guess and more, in addition to PacSun's fan-fave Playboy collection and celeb brands and collabs. 

In addition to that, PacSun is also holding a major swim deal sale where you can save up 50% on bikinis, swimsuits and more. It truly is the perfect time to stock up on spring wardrobe essentials. 

If you're wondering what you should get during PacSun's Spring Clearance Sales, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below. 

PacSun Eco Medium Blue Split Hem Boyfriend Jeans

These "cool girl-approved" ‘90s-inspired jeans feature a versatile medium blue wash and chic split hems. It's originally $48, but it's on sale for $34. 

 

$49
$34
PacSun

Adidas Glam Bomber Jacket

You'll be oh-so glam in Adidas' take on the classic bomber jacket which features rhinestone-studded Adidas branding on the back. It's originally $108, but you can snag yours today for just $43. 

 

$108
$43
PacSun

Free People The Lasso Blue Jeans

These straight leg jeans from Free People were designed to add a little edge to your everyday look. During PacSun's Spring Clearance sale, they're discounted at 30% off. 

 

$88
$62
PacSun

LA Hearts Long Sleeve Bodice Woven Top

This lovely floral crop top comes in three colors that are perfect for the season. It's originally $33, but you can snag one today for just $16. It's a popular style that's selling out of sizes fast, so be sure to shop this one ASAP. 

 

$33
$16
PacSun

Playboy By PacSun Women's Black 1953 Slide Sandals

These slides from the customer-fave Playboy by PacSun collection will be a cool new addition to your wardrobe. 

 

$24
$17
PacSun

Free People Probably Should Bodycon Mini Dress

Everyone needs a little black dress in their wardrobe, and Free People's Probably Should Bodycon mini could be yours for just $48. It's a head turner for sure. 

 

$68
$48
PacSun

Billabong Secret Garden Dress

This lovely Secret Garden Dress from Billabong features a chic sweetheart neckline, flowy sleeves and an even flowier skirt for comfort and easy movement. 

 

$50
$35
PacSun

Free People Women's Sunbelt Santa Fe Moto Boots

Free People's Sunbelt Santa Fe Moto Boots are perfect to wear year round. They're stylish, cool and feature a low block heel. Right now they're on sale for 20% off. 

 

$198
$158
PacSun

Kendall & Kylie Floral Cutout Bodycon Dress

This sexy and chic bodycon dress from Kendall & Kylie comes in three colors and features a cute floral side cutout. It's originally $38, but you can add one to your closet for just $19 today. 

 

$38
$19
PacSun

Billabong Off Duty Blazer

This blazer can be worn from the office to the beach and beyond. It's lightweight, breathable and features a relaxed comfy fit. Right now it's on sale for $32. 

 

$80
$32
PacSun

Free People Billie Sweater Top

This adorable sweater top from Free People is highly versatile and can be worn dressed up or down. It's originally $115, but it's on sale today for 50% off. 

$115
$57
PacSun

Free People Cozy Pullover Sweater

This slouchy crochet pullover is perfect for beach days. It's listed at $70, but it's on sale today for just $35. Such a great deal!  

$70
$35
PacSun

Playboy By PacSun Naughty Mom Shorts

These statement-making shorts feature a cuffed hem and the iconic Playboy branding on the back pocket. A must-have for sure!

 

$49
$34
PacSun

Free People Cabin Fever Pullover Sweater

We love the look of this crisp white chunky sweater from Free People. It's made of soft ribbed terrycloth fabric and features a chic wide neckline. It's originally $97 and it's on sale now for $68. 

 

$97
$68
PacSun

Playboy By PacSun Logo Slide Sandals

These PacSun-exclusive slides feature Playboy branding, faux-leather uppers and a lightly padded footbed. Add it to your closet today for just $11. 

$22
$11
PacSun

