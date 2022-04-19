Tyler Rich's Life on the Road Will Have Music Fans Asking for Two Thousand More Miles

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Entering Tyler Rich's tour bus may be a better experience than you're used to.
With nine men and a 7-month-old rescue dog named Yukon crammed into one vehicle, the country singer understands if his fans would have some trepidation about heading inside. But while traveling the country for his Two Thousand (More) Miles tour, Tyler shared new details about his life on the road that are anything but wild.
"When we're talking about cleanliness on the bus, my OCD is a real thing," Tyler exclusively shared with E! News. "It's got to be nice. It's got to smell nice. It's got to be inviting to radio DJs or friends and family that come on the bus. It shouldn't feel like they're walking into a fraternity, which they are."
With candles lit from the front of the bus to the back, Tyler tries to keep the space ready for guests—and his wife Sabina Gadecki Rich. At the same time, the country singer and his crew aren't afraid to have some fun in between sold-out shows.
"We for sure become a party bus after the show. We all hang out and celebrate with each other and drink or play Madden and play video games," he said. "One thing we love to do after the show is put on live concerts from YouTube."
It's been a busy few months for the 36-year-old, who served as an opening act for Chris Lane's Fill Them Boots tour. Now, he's wrapping up his Two Thousand (More) Miles Tour on April 30 before a summer filled with festival and fair appearances.
"It's been an awesome whirlwind of everything from just shows that are only our fans to shows where we are winning over his fans," he said. "It's just been a party, something that we're really sad to see go."
Before the shows wrap up, Tyler is giving E! News exclusive access into his tour life. Keep reading to hear more secrets from the "Leave Her Wild" singer. Plus, find out if he's coming to your city.
Want more inside access? Here's why Cole Swindell's tour is well worth the whiskey. Plus, find out what it's like to see The Bachelor: Live On Stage.