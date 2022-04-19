Tyler Rich's Life on the Road Will Have Music Fans Asking for Two Thousand More Miles

Watch : Tyler Rich Takes His Animal Rescue Efforts on the Road

Entering Tyler Rich's tour bus may be a better experience than you're used to.



With nine men and a 7-month-old rescue dog named Yukon crammed into one vehicle, the country singer understands if his fans would have some trepidation about heading inside. But while traveling the country for his Two Thousand (More) Miles tour, Tyler shared new details about his life on the road that are anything but wild.



"When we're talking about cleanliness on the bus, my OCD is a real thing," Tyler exclusively shared with E! News. "It's got to be nice. It's got to smell nice. It's got to be inviting to radio DJs or friends and family that come on the bus. It shouldn't feel like they're walking into a fraternity, which they are."