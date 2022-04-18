The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Enlists an A-List Voice Cast for Season 2

The Proud Family has made it to the big time.
The Disney+ revival of the iconic animated series, which wraps its first season on April 20, has already booked some huge guest stars for season two.
Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Grammy winner Chance the Rapper, Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson, Emmy winner Jane Lynch, Emmy nominee Courtney B. Vance, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Holly Robinson Peete, Storm Reid, and Liana Mendoza will all lend their voices to the groundbreaking series.
Not bad for Penny Proud and family. But that's not all!
Olympic gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez are also joining the cast. Maybe Suga Mama will learn to use the balance beam?
The most out-of-left-field addition to the Proud Family cast, however, is Maury Povich. Yes, that Maury Povich.
We can't really wrap our brains around a paternity test on The Proud Family, so let's assume he's playing a quirky, fun-loving neighbor!
Regular cast members including Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Cedric the Entertainer and Soleil Moon Frye will all return for season two, while season one guest stars Keke Palmer, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto will also pop up again.
The original Proud Family ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel between 2001 and 2005. The Proud Family Movie, which also ran on the Disney Channel, premiered in August 2005 and served as a finale for the first run of the series.
The Proud Family won critical praise for its modern depiction of Black families. In a 2021 retrospective, New York Times writer Maya Phillips praised the show, saying it "distinguished itself by being unapologetically Black."
The revival of the series picked up the story of Penny Proud (Pratt) and her parents, twin siblings, grandmother and dedicated group of friends
The season one finale of The Proud Family streams April 20 and the complete library of the original series is available on Disney+.