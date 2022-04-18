Black-ish's Marcus Scribner Teases What's in Store for His Character On Grown-ish

Black-ish may be coming to an end, but Junior's story is just beginning.
After eight seasons on the hit ABC comedy—which airs its series finale on April 19—Marcus Scribner is headed to Freeform's Grown-ish for season 5. The actor teased where Junior's new journey will take him exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop on April 18.
"What I'm really excited about Junior stepping into Grown-ish is I love Junior as a character, but getting to see him grow and evolve into a young man has been a beautiful thing over the course of the years," he told hosts Nina Parker and Tia Carrere. "But he's really stepping into his own on Grown-ish and we're gonna see him in some situations that we've never seen before."
Back when Black-ish premiered in September 2014, Scribner—who was only 13 at the time—had no idea the show would go on to become the groundbreaking series it is today, though he always knew it was special.
"I was just like, ‘Alright, I'm on a show. I'm gonna be balling. I'm gonna buy completely gold lacrosse gear,' because I played lacrosse at the time," he said. "But now, to see the run that we've had—and obviously, I knew the scripts were special and I knew we were talking about real, important things—it's just amazing in retrospect, all the things that I've learned and the people I've been able to meet and stories we've told. I feel like they live with people and they really resonate."
Another thing the actor didn't see coming was how emotional he would get while filming the show's final episodes, which he blames on his co-star Miles Brown.
"At our last table read—I'm gonna blame it on Miles—Miles started crying a little bit and it started to get the waterworks going for me and I couldn't stop," he shared. "When you've been on a show for so long, it's like everybody feels like a family and we've really grown together as a crew and cast, and it was just like the realization of it all being over. We're all so excited to move to new things and continue to grow—[I've] been able to start a production company—but saying goodbye is always hard."
While Brown made Scribner cry, he revealed that the "legendary" Jennifer Lewis, who plays his grandmother, always has him laughing on set and unwittingly gave him a life lesson.
"I feel like the best advice I've gotten from Jennifer that I've honestly just picked up from observing is to have fun," he revealed. "She's always on set bringing the fun and the joy and never taking things too seriously, and it really helps to lift my mood because I tend to overthink sometimes. But getting out of your head and just living in the moment is something I've learned from just watching Jennifer."
The Black-ish series finale airs Tuesday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.