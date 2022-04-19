Angelyne Is Ready for Fame: See Emmy Rossum Stun as the L.A. Icon in Peacock's First Trailer

Who is Angelyne?
"Depends who you ask," the blond bombshell declares in the official trailer for the show of the same name. Peacock dropped the sneak peek on April 19, approximately one month before the highly anticipated limited series is set to premiere on the streaming service.
Emmy Rossum stars as as Angelyne, the real-life figure who loomed large over Los Angeles in the '80s, literally, with billboards across the city.
While the Cali celebrity has remained relatively elusive over the years, Angelyne's trailer provides some much-needed insight into the mysterious figure and her desire for fame, although showrunner Allison Miller has explicitly stated that the show is not a straight forward biopic).
As Angelyne puts it, "Since I was a girl, I've known that fame is my destiny. Huge, gigantic fame. So, I said, 'I'm going to get the love of the world.'"
And eventually, through the billboards and by driving around in what became known as her signature pink Corvette, she did.
Becoming a full-blown celebrity isn't all fun and games, though. "It can be hard when you become famous," Angelyne says in the trailer. "A lot of people want to be a part of it no matter what it takes, so they'll say and write just about anything."
People do make several claims about Angelyne throughout the teaser, ranging from "She was the devil in disguise," to "Money is her bottom line," but at the end of the day, she just wants to be "something that you have to experience."
"I do not want to be famous for something that I do," she adds. "I want to be famous for who I am. And that's the only story you need to know."
Angelyne also stars Martin Freeman (Fargo), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (The Front Runner), Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).
Watch the complete trailer above. Then, keep scrolling to see first-look photos from the show.
Angelyne premieres May 19 on Peacock.
