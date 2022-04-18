Coachella 2022: The Festival Trends You'll Want to Wear All Summer

From simple, classic pieces rocked by it girls like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner to glamorous outfits worn by Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens, these festival trends are here to stay.

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 18, 2022 11:50 PMTags
2022 Coachella Fashion, Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Vanessa HudgensNick Wiesner/BACKGRID/Getty Images/Instagram

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

That's a wrap on Coachella Weekend 1. The festival featured amazing music, our favorite celebrity sightings, and, of course, ultra-trendy outfits.

If you made it to Coachella this year or will make an appearance next weekend, walking around the field from one music set to the next is a great way to get outfit inspiration for the coming season. Even if music festivals aren't your jam, your Instagram feed is more than likely filled with all of the trend inspiration you need. 

This year, we noticed a few trends take center stage. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner went the subdued, casual route by pairing white crop tops with blue jeans and sneakers, resulting in super cool, classic looks. Celebrities like Coachella Headliner Harry Styles and Coachella Style Queen Vanessa Hudgens, on the other hand, went more all-out with their looks. Whatever your vibe, scroll below for festival trends you'll want to rock all summer long. 

Sansho Scott/BFA, Instagram

LPA Daniella Top

Trending now: all things sheer. This gorgeously girly pink top worn by Elsa Hosk is almost sold out, but scroll below for other sheer options. 

$188
Revolve

Black Sheer Chiffon Shirt

Here's a classic black blouse to rock the sheer look. 

$35
Pretty Little Thing

Diamond Rhinestone Cowl Neck Top

Another trend we noticed this weekend? Lots of glittery styles. Just look at the jumpsuit Harry Styles wore for his performance. Pair this rhinestone top with blue jeans or a mini skirt for a Y2K vibe.  

$98
$49
Edikted

Good Skate

Good American is known for its flattering jeans, and we saw pants in this baggy silhouette everywhere this weekend. 

$149
Good American

Modegal Women's Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier Zip Back Corset Bodyshaper Crop Top

How cute is this white corset? Pair it with the jeans above for instant cool girl energy. 

$32
Amazon

New Balance 550 Shifted Sport Pack

Vintage sneakers are a practical and trendy addition to your summer wardrobe. 

$155
Kicks Crew

Womens WMNS Air Jordan 1 Low Black Cactus Flower

How gorgeous is the pop of color on this sneaker

$166
Kicks Crew

Retro White Black Nike Dunk Low

Pair this trending shoe with light wash jeans or cargo pants.

$221
StockX

Mimi Butterfly Shield Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a must for festival season and the sunny months in summer. It's going to be Y2K vibes all the way this season, so you'll look so chic in these super cute clear sunglasses

$18
Urban Outfitters

Hypnotize Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses

You'll look so cool in this trending '90s style

$20
Urban Outfitters

NBD Nicolina Cross Over Sweater

Matching sets are here to stay this summer. Just ask our style icon Kim K.

$188
Revolve

NBD Nicolina Cross Over Asymmetrical Skirt

Pair this skirt with the top above for the perfect festival or summer look. 

$198
Revolve

Superdown Keva Wrap Maxi Skirt

We love this metallic skirt to rock both the sparkly and sheer trends. 

$72
Revolve

Petit Moments Thar Body Chain

Body jewelry is a Coachella classic style that is back in a big way. 

$25
Revolve

Hayward White Leather

Cowboy boots aren't just for Stagecoach anymore. You'll see these everywhere at Coachella and during the summer. 

$160
Steve Madden

