Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Are Finding Strength In Newborn Daughter After Son's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo said he and Georgina Rodríguez are leaning on their family and their newborn daughter after experiencing "the greatest pain" after the death of their baby boy.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 18, 2022 8:53 PMTags
Celeb KidsCristiano RonaldoCelebrities
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Mourn Baby Boy's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaning on his family in the wake of his son's death.

The soccer star and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, shared on April 18 that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy, had passed away. In a joint statement, the couple called their child's death "the greatest pain that any parent can feel," but noted that they are turning to his twin sister for solace during this difficult time. 

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they wrote. "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

The pair added, "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo, 37,and Rodríguez, 28, first announced they were expanding their family again in late October, sharing to Instagram a photo of themselves holding a sonogram. The news came almost four years after the arrival of their daughter Alana, who was born in November 2017.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," the duo wrote at the time. "Our hearts are full of love-we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

Ronaldo is also father to Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4. The athlete has never publicly identified the maternity of his oldest son and it's been widely speculated that his first set of twins were welcomed through a surrogate.

Pressefoto Ulmer\ullstein bild via Getty Images

In 2017, Ronaldo shared how parenthood has changed his appreciation for soccer in a personal essay for The Player's Tribune, writing that "when you are a father, it is a completely different feeling."

"A feeling that I cannot describe. This is why my time in Madrid has been special," wrote Ronaldo, who played with Real Madrid for nine years before leaving the team in 2018. "I have been a footballer, yes, but also a father."

He added, "But what means the most to me about my time in Madrid, and what I will tell my grandchildren about when I am 95 years old, is the feeling of walking around the pitch as a champion, hand in hand with my son. I hope we will do it again."

Keep reading to see some of Ronaldo's most memorable family moments.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

2
Exclusive

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Planning Is at a Standstill

3

Sherri Papini Formally Pleads Guilty, Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax

Instagram
Babies on Board

On Oct. 28, 2021, Cristiano and Georgina shared their pregnancy announcement with the world. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Birthday Celebrations

"It's time to celebrate my birthday," wrote Cristiano for his birthday celebration with his girlfriend and children. "Thanks my love for this amazing surprise."

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Morning Cuddles

"The best way to start the day," wrote Cristiano on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
The Perfect Trio

Cristiano is all smiles as he spends the day with his son and Georgina by the water. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Happy Birthday to Eva and Mateo

"Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo!" wrote Cristiano on Instagram, alongside a pic of him and his family in costumes at a birthday party. "We love you to the end of the world #prouddad." 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Family Bike Ride

Cristiano and his family went on a bike ride together! Look at that beautiful family. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Cozy Cuddles

"The greatest love," shared the father on Instagram, alongside a photo with all of his children. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

"Discovering my island with the best company," shared the proud father on Instagram with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
The Family that Celebrates Together, Stays Together

"Honored to received one more time @globesoccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family," wrote Cristiano on Instagram after receiving the Globe Soccer Award. "Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!" 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Award Show Date Night

Cristiano and his love attend the 26th MTV EMA's in November 2019. 

Instagram
Party of 6

The happy and complete family poses for this adorable photo. 

Instagram.com
Too adorable

"I'm a prisoner of these cute babies!" the soccer stud wrote along with this post. 

Instagram
Date night

The soccer stud and his girlfriend take this selfie during their parents' night out. 

Instagram
Family Fun

The couple happily poses along with the 37-year-old star's family. 

Instagram.com
Touching moment

"Her smell, her little sounds and that she's asleep on top of me...I am in a trance and she drives me crazy with love. Alanita and I say good night!" the Spanish beauty captioned this photo. 

Instagram
Christmas Time

The couple enjoys the holidays with their family. 

Instagram.com
Jet-set lifestyle

"On our way to see daddy play," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself along with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ronaldo's family. 

Instagram.com
Alana and Mommy

Georgina shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message

Instagram
Welcome, Alana!

Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017. 

Instagram.com
Twin love

Early morning moments with these two are the best!

Instagram.com
Enjoying nature

This was Ronaldo's photo of the day back in October, and we love it too! 

Instagram.com
The family's three girls

Georgina shared this image with Eva Maria while expecting Alana. She captioned the photo with three princess emojis. 

Instagram.com
Can't fight fate

"The best moments in life aren't the ones you plan, they're unexpected and you're surrounded by the ones that you love most. It's not about where, it's about with who," Georgina captioned this photo of herself with Jr. 

Instagram
"Best company"

These two enjoyed a night out at Tatel in Madrid. 

Instagram
Pool day

Cristiano proudly poses with his family, you can spot Georgina and her baby bump as she holds Mateo. 

Instagram
Lunch date

The couple was enjoying a delicious meal in Madrid. 

Instagram
"Family Mood"

Party of five poses while relaxing at home. 

Instagram
quality time

Cristiano and Georgina pose with the twins and Jr.

Instagram.com
Touching moment

Cristiano and his three children pose behind along with a painting of his father. "You will always be with us," he wrote. 

Instagram
Pregnancy rumors

This was the photo that sparked pregnancy rumors due to the positioning of Cristiano and Georgina's hand. 

photos
View More Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

2
Exclusive

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Planning Is at a Standstill

3

Sherri Papini Formally Pleads Guilty, Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax

4

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Finding Strength in Daughter After Son's Death

5

The Fate of The Talk Revealed