Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Are Finding Strength In Newborn Daughter After Son's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaning on his family in the wake of his son's death.

The soccer star and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, shared on April 18 that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy, had passed away. In a joint statement, the couple called their child's death "the greatest pain that any parent can feel," but noted that they are turning to his twin sister for solace during this difficult time.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they wrote. "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

The pair added, "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo, 37,and Rodríguez, 28, first announced they were expanding their family again in late October, sharing to Instagram a photo of themselves holding a sonogram. The news came almost four years after the arrival of their daughter Alana, who was born in November 2017.