Rebel Wilson Calls Out "Misleading" Claim About Endorsing Diet Pills

Watch : Rebel Wilson Looks Back at Her "Most Unhealthiest" Time

Aca-scuse me! Rebel Wilson is correcting claims that she endorsed a diet for her weight loss journey.

The Pitch Perfect alum shared an article by the Daily Mail that said she used Mayr Method diet plan to lose 77 lbs. On her Instagram Story, she set the record straight, writing, "This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff."

"Also have NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or crypto currency," she continued. "If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam—do not send it to me as a DM—report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it. If I'm endorsing something you'll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media."

She went on to thank her fans for flagging the rumor and encouraged fans to not get caught in the misleading claims.