Kim Kardashian Says This Sister Is Notorious for Stealing Clothes and Not Returning Them

Watch : Kim Kardashian Dishes on Coachella 2022 Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

Looks like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are just as jealous of each other's wardrobes as we are.

Kim Kardashian spoke exclusively with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Fest Coachella party on April 16, revealing which of her sisters has sticky fingers when it comes to sharing clothes.

"I think we're all pretty chill," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared before adding, "I would say if Kylie [Jenner] were to borrow, I don't think you'll ever get it back. I will say that."

Given how fashionable the reality-TV family is, it comes as no surprise that they wouldn't let Kylie steal something so easily.

"We'll just show up to the house and take it," Kim joked. "We'll just go right in their closet and take it."

Many of the Kar-Jenner clan have been enjoying this year's Coachella festivities, Kim's first in-person appearance at the festival since 2019. And while everyone's kids are too young to attend, Kim revealed that they have been enjoying the music from the comfort of their home.