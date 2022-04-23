Roar's Fivel Stewart Defends Horse Girls From Their Haters

Watch : Fivel Stewart Tells on Doing OWN Stunts in Apple TV+ Series

Before you judge a horse girl, walk a mile in her cowgirl boots. Better yet, try riding a horse.

It's not an easy task, a fact that Fivel Stewart can attest to as someone who's worked with the animal for most of her life. So she can't understand why the term 'horse girl" has taken on a negative connotation over the years.

"Getting on a huge animal that weighs hundreds of pounds and riding it and guiding it and loping and fully running on mountains and down steep hills—that takes a lot of balls," she told E! News. "I don't know why the horse girl thing is so frowned down upon!"

It's a topic that the actress has become even more passionate about after starring in the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar, in which she plays a girl who sets out to avenge her father's death in the wild, west. For her episode, "The Girl Who Loved Horses," she worked alongside a stunt double, but some of the most intense scenes feature Fivel riding a horse bareback.