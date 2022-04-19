Exclusive

The Doctors of New Amsterdam Are Partying Like Never Before in This Sneak Peek

Max Goodwin and his fellow physicians show no signs of stopping in E! News' exclusive New Amsterdam preview. See the group party it up ahead of April 18's all-new episode.

The doctors of New Amsterdam will not see you now. 

At least, not in this exclusive sneak peek of April 18's all-new episode, in which the medical pros are enjoying a rare night on the town. And though they are sure to regret their choices in the morning—the bartender even cuts off a very drunk Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine)—that's not going to stop them from partying tonight.

Take Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), for example. One minute he's on stage rocking out to "Shake Your Groove Thing" alongside Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank), who's playfully signing the tune while dancing, and the next, he's jumping for joy because his girlfriend, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), has just arrived from the airport.

"Can we get out of here?!" Max eagerly asks Helen after greeting her with a kiss. However, she's not ready to turn in so soon.

"Hold that thought for a couple of hours," she responds before turning to the other doctors hanging out in the bar. "The next round's on me!"

Heidi Gutman/NBC

Naturally, Helen is greeted with several roars of applause. 

To see how the doctors fare at work the next day, be sure to tune in to the all-new episode of New Amsterdam. The medical drama series airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

