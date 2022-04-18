Why Doja Cat Deserves Credit for Bringing Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Back

Just call Doja Cat the voice for the Taco Bell people.
On April 17, the Grammy winner performed her biggest hits at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., and between belting out songs like "Kiss Me More" and "Say So," she shared some big news.
"I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way," the 26-year-old told thousands of screaming attendees during her set.
And if fans doubted that the tasty news was real, Taco Bell confirmed the news in a press release on April 18.
"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."
Fans have to wait until May 19 to enjoy the iconic food item, which disappeared from menus in 2020, and in the meantime may be wondering how Doja found herself involved in the cheesy conversation.
After partnering with Taco Bell in 2021, she publicly expressed the No. 1 change she was hoping to see at the fast-food restaurant.
"Hey @TacoBell, just heard my song in your commercial," she tweeted in November. "I'm a #TacoBellPartner now. So where's my Mexican Pizza?"
And just last month, the rapper got fans craving the dish once again when she posted a TikTok recording of an original song called "Refried Beans (Mexican Pizza)."
"This ain't even Mexican food/But I don't care when the clock hits 2 a.m., p.m. if that is your mood," she raps in the video over a beat that incorporates the Taco Bell "bong" sound. "Mexican Pizza is the pizza for you and me."
And just in case you weren't already starving from reading this news, perhaps a description of this menu item will do the trick. The Mexican Pizza is made up of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three cheese blend all for $4.49. And yes, it's available vegetarian without the seasoned beef.
Thankfully for us, when Doja Cat wants something back on the menu, all she has to do is say so!
"This one is for my fans," she told E! News. "What better way to share the news than during one of my biggest performances yet. We did it, Mexican Pizza is finally back."