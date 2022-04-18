The Fate of The Talk Revealed

Watch : Natalie Morales Joins "The Talk" After "Today" Show Departure

Fans of The Talk can now take the Sigh of Relief.

During the April 18 episode, Natalie Morales announced that the CBS daytime show will return for a 13th season. Co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood were elated by the news, hugging one another as (CGI) confetti fell.

"We owe it all to our great team," Natalie said as the celebration continued. "I know, the look on Jerry's face was like, 'What?' Not surprised, because we know we have a good thing here."

Jerry chimed in, joking that he now knew why "all of our bosses showed up today."

This renewal news is a positive update for daytime television, which has seen several beloved series canceled in 2022. Earlier in April, Fox's The Real was canceled after eight seasons.

Co-host Loni Love, who has been on the show for its entire tenure, said in a statement that the "cast and crew did everything we could to scale the show down," speculating that "Covid costs killed this show."