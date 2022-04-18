The Fate of The Talk Revealed

Is The Talk the latest casualty of the daytime-TV cancellation curse? Find out what's next for the show following the cancellations of The Real, The Nick Cannon Show and more.

Watch: Natalie Morales Joins "The Talk" After "Today" Show Departure

Fans of The Talk can now take the Sigh of Relief.

During the April 18 episode, Natalie Morales announced that the CBS daytime show will return for a 13th season. Co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood were elated by the news, hugging one another as (CGI) confetti fell.

"We owe it all to our great team," Natalie said as the celebration continued. "I know, the look on Jerry's face was like, 'What?' Not surprised, because we know we have a good thing here."

Jerry chimed in, joking that he now knew why "all of our bosses showed up today."

This renewal news is a positive update for daytime television, which has seen several beloved series canceled in 2022. Earlier in April, Fox's The Real was canceled after eight seasons.

Co-host Loni Love, who has been on the show for its entire tenure, said in a statement that the "cast and crew did everything we could to scale the show down," speculating that "Covid costs killed this show."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

And The Real isn't the only daytime show to get the axe recently: Maury, The Nick Cannon Show, The Doctors, The Wendy Williams Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show are all ending this year.

Thankfully, some daytime programming powers on. In addition to The Talk, The Drew Barrymore Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show have been renewed through 2023.

Be sure to keep reading for the fates of your other TV favorites!

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images
Renewed: The Talk (CBS)

On April 18, The Talk was renewed for another season.

Marcus Price/Hulu
Renewed: Life & Beth (Hulu)

Amy Schumer's dramedy will be back for a second season.

Amazon Prime Video
Renewed: Making the Cut (Prime Video)

There will be more Making the Cut this summer

Jessica Miglio
Renewed: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm—starring Larry David—will return for a 12th season.

Netflix
Canceled: On the Verge (Netflix)

After just one season, On the Verge was canceled at Netflix.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Renewed: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

S.W.A.T. should be on stand-by as the drama is returning for a sixth season.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: With Love (Prime Video)

With Love will return for a second season on Prime Video.

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
Canceled: The Real (Fox)

The Real—hosted by Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais—will be ending after its current eighth season.

Fox
Renewed: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady has been renewed for a second season at Fox.

Courtesy of Steve Harvey Global
Renewed: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)

Order in the court! A renewal order, that is. Judge Steve Harvey will return for season two.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Renewed: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

We'll be heading back to paradise with Bachelor Nation, as BiP has been renewed for an eighth season.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Winning Time (HBO)

The Lakers' season might be over, but at least there's news about season two of Winning Time. The HBO series was renewed for a second season in April 2022.

Netflix
Ending: Locke & Key (Netflix)

In April 2022, Netflix announced that Locke & Key would be ending with season three. The final season will premiere later in the year.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Severance (Apple TV+)

Mark Scout and his Lumon colleagues will continue their story in season two of the Apple TV+ series.

Matthias Clamer/FX
Ending: Snowfall (FX)

Snowfall will come to an end with its sixth and final season.

CBS Media Ventures “The Drew Barrymore Show”/Ben Watts
Renewed: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)

CBS confirmed The Drew Barrymore Show will return for a third season but noted it will look a bit different on the next go around. The talk show will now be 30-minutes long to "meet the needs" of local news stations.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will have a 20th season.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

We'll be heading back to paradise with NCIS: Hawai'i.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season.

ABC
Renewed: The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor snagged a season six renewal in March 2022.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will return for a fifth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Love Is Blind (Netflix)

On March 24, Netflix revealed that they renewed Love Is Blind for two more seasons.

Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix
Canceled: Archive 81 (Netflix)

The archiving has stopped, as Netflix canceled the series in March.

The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

We're moving quickly to tell you this news: The Flash will return to the CW with a ninth season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American will have a fifth season on the CW.

The CW
Renewed: Kung Fu (The CW)

Kung Fu will be back in action on the CW.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew is still on the case, as the CW show has been renewed.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a third season of Superman & Lois!

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

Walker has been renewed for a third season.

