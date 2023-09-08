Say Yes to These 20 Secrets About My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Watch : Nia Vardalos & John Corbett Spill on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Break out the Windex, company's coming.

Throughout the spring of 2002, moviegoers all over the country were saying "Opa!" to My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the sleeper hit with an A-plus-list producing pedigree that made everyone in attendance at the Portokalos-Miller nuptials feel like part of the family.

And with Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Lainie Kazan, Joey Fatone and more favorites back for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, finally in theaters Sept. 8 after years of the timing being just not quite right for everyone to say "I do," what better time to reveal the origins of the feel-good love story between moviegoers and the little rom-com that could?

Based on writer-star Vardalos' own marriage to an American of non-Greek provenance and the humorous aspects of his eventual acceptance into her boisterous, tight-knit Greek-Canadian clan, the culture clash at the heart of the script turned out to be a premise a lot of folks could relate to, no matter their backgrounds. Directed by Joel Zwick, the film cost an estimated $5 million to make and grossed $368.7 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Not that Vardalos threw a wedding just for the gifts.

"When everyone talked about the financial success of the movie, I really didn't know what they were talking about as I didn't understand that part of the industry," she reflected to Huffington Post in 2012. "All that mattered to me was that I finally felt heard."