Vanessa Bryant Posts Loving Throwback to Kobe Bryant on Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

In the game of love, Vanessa Bryant knows she won big.
On April 18, the 39-year-old celebrated what would have been her 21st wedding anniversary to Kobe Bryant with a heartfelt post.
"I love you forever, baby," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #21."
In the throwback photo, Kobe is carrying Vanessa on his back as they explore an unknown location. The post received lots of love from friends of the family including Storm Reid, Kerry Washington and Khloe Kardashian, who all commented with the heart emoji.
Natalia Bryant shared the same photo of her parents on her Instagram Stories and added, "Happy anniversary @VanessaBryant @KobeBryant."
The couple's milestone comes after Vanessa celebrated Easter weekend in Anguilla with daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. The family enjoyed pool time, views of crystal-blue water, delicious candy baskets and even a visit from the Easter bunny. "Easter kisses," Vanessa wrote online.
Ever since losing Kobe and their daughter Gianna in a 2020 helicopter crash, Vanessa has tried to focus on her family and healing, choosing intimate gatherings with close friends over red-carpet events.
She's also focused on the expansion of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is dedicated in Kobe and Gianna's memory and seeks to uplift underserved young athletes.
"Kobe was her one and only," a source previously told E! News. "Vanessa's main focus is always the girls."
And as life moves forward, Vanessa remains grateful for the friends and fans who continue to offer love and support.
"There will never be anyone like Kobe. Kobe was one-of-a-kind," Vanessa shared in May at the Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony. "He was special. He was humble—off the court—but bigger than life."
She added, "To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you. That list is long and it takes a village, but know that your kindness and love does not go unappreciated."