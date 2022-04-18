The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori Sounds Off on Claims She Got Pregnant During the Show

Madlyn Ballatori is shutting down speculation that she had a baby on board while filming The Ultimatum.
The Netflix personality clarified fans' time line questions by revealing her exact wedding date to husband Colby Kissinger. "For clarity, Colby and I were married 5.13.2021 and will have our baby in the next two weeks," she clarified on Instagram, adding that The Ultimatum began production in March 2021 and the reunion filmed in February 2022.
To further spell it out for followers who might have been overwhelmed by the math of it all, she added, "A.K.A. not pregnant during filming."
Madlyn and Colby also told E! News in an exclusive interview that they were pregnant "three months" after filming ended. "The show ended in May," Madlyn said in an interview posted on April 13, "And I got pregnant in August."
"We're taking on life together," she added. "We couldn't be happier."
The Ultimatum tested Madlyn and Colby's relationship by tasking them to embark on a three-week trial marriage with someone else. Madlyn paired off with co-star Randall Griffin and Colby spent his three weeks with April Marie. After reuniting, the pair got married in the season one finale.
Ever since the reunion, when Madlyn and Colby announced that they were expecting, fans have tried to piece together their romantic time line.
"Madlyn is 7mo pregnant. Show ended 6mo prior to the reunion," one fan speculated on Twitter. "1 month before to final day, Madlyn was living with Randall. She spent the final 3 weeks of the show drunkenly bashing Colby—who she then turned around and married. Who is the father? Why'd she marry Colby?"
Another weighed in, "Okay hear me out. The ultimatum finale was 6 months ago meaning if Madlyn is 7 months pregnant she got pregnant when she was with Randall in week 2 of their trial marriage. Were they allowed to see their original partners? Cause the math is not mathing."
Despite the chatter surrounding their relationship, Madlyn and Colby have chosen to focus on each other and their baby's upcoming arrival.
"Here's to my husband- thank you for the most incredible year of my life," Madlyn wrote on Instagram on April 13. "Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift. I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with. We are so lucky to be loved by you. - your girls."
Colby also posted a tribute to their relationship, writing, "I've made this girl my whole world, everything I do is for my family now! She deserves more than what I'm able to give! My love for you is endless and I can't wait to bring more Little Kiss's into this world with you."
The Ultimatum is now available to stream on Netflix.