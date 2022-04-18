The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori Sounds Off on Claims She Got Pregnant During the Show

Watch : Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

Madlyn Ballatori is shutting down speculation that she had a baby on board while filming The Ultimatum.

The Netflix personality clarified fans' time line questions by revealing her exact wedding date to husband Colby Kissinger. "For clarity, Colby and I were married 5.13.2021 and will have our baby in the next two weeks," she clarified on Instagram, adding that The Ultimatum began production in March 2021 and the reunion filmed in February 2022.

To further spell it out for followers who might have been overwhelmed by the math of it all, she added, "A.K.A. not pregnant during filming."

Madlyn and Colby also told E! News in an exclusive interview that they were pregnant "three months" after filming ended. "The show ended in May," Madlyn said in an interview posted on April 13, "And I got pregnant in August."

"We're taking on life together," she added. "We couldn't be happier."

The Ultimatum tested Madlyn and Colby's relationship by tasking them to embark on a three-week trial marriage with someone else. Madlyn paired off with co-star Randall Griffin and Colby spent his three weeks with April Marie. After reuniting, the pair got married in the season one finale.