Relive All of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Steamiest PDA Moments

Sun's out, tongues' out! In honor of Kourtney Kardashian's 43rd birthday, we’re looking back on all of Kravis' kisses and NSFW moments

He fell in love with an emo girl and he wants the world to know it. 

Since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their true romance in February 2021, the pair known as Kravis have not been shy about sharing their love. Whether it's touching tongues on a red carpet, gushing over one another on their respective social media feeds or making out at an amusement park, the Blink-182 drummer and The Kardashians star have turned PDA into an art form, one that even Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner admitted was "crazy."

But Travis, 46, and Kourtney, who turned 43 on April 18, don't care if some people might not be krazy for Kravis and want them to get a room. The rocker clapped back at an Internet troll who mocked the couple's many public displays of affection.

"No Kardashian finger up the a-s, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore?" the user wrote on Travis' April 16 Instagram post of his workout. "Slacking."

 

Not down for anyone coming for the Poosh founder—who he married in a non-legally binding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month—the rocker did not hold back in his response.

"Still got the finger up the a-s, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée," Travis replied, adding the middle finger emoji for good measure

So, if you are like us and can't get enough of Kourtney and Travis' love, get ready for a parade of PDA that could make you blush as we look back on Kravis' steamiest moments...

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
IG Official

After months of speculation, Kourtney Kardashian finally confirmed her relationship with Travis Barker in February 2021 by posting a photo of her red heart manicured fingers interlocking with his tattooed ones, several day after spending Valentine's Day together. Travis reposted the image on his Instagram Story and commented with a black heart emoji, kicking off Kravis' PDA parade.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
The Debut

Kravis was not shy about showing their affection during their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last September, happily kissing for the cameras and kicking off their trend of touching tongues. We love new love!

Instagram
Desert Heat

The pair's trip to the desert for her 2021 birthday celebration was "Just Like Heaven" for Kourtney, who shared the steamy pics on Instagram.

Instagram / Travis Barker
NSFW

Travis posted a tribute to his girlfriend for her 42nd birthday last April that included several photos of the couple making out and a video of Kourtney sucking his thumb that you definitely cannot watch at work. 

Instagram
Those Three Words

In May 2021, Kourtney added professional inker to her resume when she inked "I love you" on Travis' arm, with the drummer calling her the "best tattoo artist" on his Instagram Story. That was the second tattoo dedicated to Kourt, with Travis unveiling a chest piece that reads "Kourtney" in cursive script the month prior. The complete the trifecta, the musician later added Kourtney's lips to his body art.

Twitter
They Only Have Eyes For Each Other

Though many travel to the canyons of Utah for the breathtaking views, Kravis was too wrapped up in

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

Romantic gondola rides, a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, walks with gelato and lots of making out were all on the itinerary for the couple's dreamy trip to Italy in August 2021.

Instagram
Wedding Bliss

Who can forget when Kourtney straddled Travis at her BFF Simon Huck's November 2021 nuptials?

Instagram
Soaring High

In August 2021, Travis overcame his fear of flying, returning to the skies for his first plane ride since surviving a 2008 crash in South CarolinaThe rock star—who flew with Kourtney to Cabo San Lucas—celebrated the milestone on Instagram, expressing gratitude for his girlfriend by writing, "With you anything is possible @KourtneyKardash."

After seeing the heartfelt caption, Kourtney commented, "Anything and everything with you."

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

Kravis took their fairy tale romance to Disneyland in December, getting into the holiday spirit by bringing two of their kids, Reign Disick, 7, and Landon Barker, 18. True love is holding hands on Space Mountain, y'all. 

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Let the Rain Fall Down...

The pair packed on the PDA during yet another romantic getaway to Laguna Beach, Calif. in March, with Kourtney sharing several racy snaps to her Instagram. Another video had Travis grabbing her butt mid-kiss before they ran into the ocean together.

Instagram
Proposal PDA

After Travis staged an epic beach proposal in October 2021 at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., the newly engaged couple could not keep their hands off each other at a celebratory dinner. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lights, Camera, Action

And the award for Best PDA definitely went to Kourtney and Travis at the 2022 Oscars, the couple unable to resist touching tongues on Hollywood's biggest night. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
And After the Show It's The...

After attending the ceremony, Kourtney and Travis kept their PDA parade going when they hit the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Making Sweet Music

The drummer and his emo girl put on quite the show at the 2022 Grammys, posing in matching black ensembles, proving they are the new king and queen of punk. 

Later that night, Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, just hours after getting cozy at an after-party.

"They were seated at a table in the back and making out," a source told E! News. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun. Travis and Kourtney kept grabbing each other's faces and looked madly in love. They were showing major PDA and were really cute."

